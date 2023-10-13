ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-10-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 9.09% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.090 -10.00% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 3.080 5.12% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.280 -9.68% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.700 4.48% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.110 -8.26% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.400 3.98% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.010 -6.52% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.460 3.55% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.670 -5.63% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.310 3.33% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 3.960 -5.49% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 2.890 3.21% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.260 -5.26% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.370 2.78% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.380 -5.00% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.380 2.70% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.500 -4.63% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 21.310 2.60% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.290 -4.44% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.430 2.38% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.880 -4.43% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.050 1.94% APX – APPEN LIMITED 1.110 -4.31% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.250 1.56% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.680 -4.23% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.400 1.45% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.700 1.37% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.850 -3.75% CSL – CSL LIMITED 241.390 1.32% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 15.980 -3.73% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.330 1.28% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 4.560 -3.59% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.650 1.23% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.910 -3.45% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.170 1.21% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 11.550 -3.43% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.790 1.13% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.140 -3.39%

