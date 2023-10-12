The Overnight Report: Ongoing

Daily Market Reports | 9:03 AM

By Greg Peel

Momentum

The Australian market has taken its lead from Wall Street in terms of rallies for stocks and bonds off their lows (yield highs) on the assumption the bottom is now in. Yesterday the ASX200 opened higher and chopped higher still during the session.

All sectors closed in the green bar healthcare, which closed dead flat. That sector will be under pressure today given ResMed ((RMD)) has taken a -4% hit overnight in New York.

US-listed hospital and medical device companies were all down last night on news one biotech company had completed its trial of Ozempic to treat diabetes and kidney disease a year early as it had already been so successful.

Otherwise, the trend to buy beaten-down interest rate-sensitive sectors continued yesterday, with the Aussie ten-year down -3 points but more so a bounce from oversold conditions. Technology rose 1.7%, led by Block ((SQ2)), up 4.0% after the US listing benefited from a broker upgrade.

Discretionary gained 1.2%, industrials 1.1%, led by Transurban ((TCL)), communication services 0.9%, led by Telstra ((TLS)), and real estate 0.7%.

The banks managed 0.4% in the face of a -7.4% trashing for Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)), despite prior analyst warnings, on a miss on earnings and margins.

The resource sectors also got in on the act, with materials up 1.0%, including solid moves for “exotics” miners of uranium et al, and energy up 0.7% despite a dip back in oil prices which has continued overnight.

Wall Street was up solidly again last night, despite a hot PPI number, and the US ten-year has again fallen.

Our futures are up only 6 points this morning, against 0.5% for the S&P500, likely because we have a jobs number out today and because we tend to be more cautious ahead of critical US data, with the CPI out tonight.

There will also be a drag from ResMed and, probably, the energy sector on lower oil prices.