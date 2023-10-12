ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-10-23

Daily Market Reports | Oct 12 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.100 11.11% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.310 10.71% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.400 8.11% CSL – CSL LIMITED 238.240 -6.30% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.230 6.96% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.920 -6.12% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.670 6.69% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.340 -6.06% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.220 5.57% RMD – RESMED INC 22.170 -5.26% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.190 5.56% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.190 5.56% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 19.750 -4.36% APX – APPEN LIMITED 1.160 5.45% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.440 -4.35% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.800 5.26% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.030 -3.74% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.650 4.84% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.290 -3.73% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.910 4.60% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.760 -3.34% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.120 4.49% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.000 -2.91% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 55.200 4.29% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.670 -2.90% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.210 4.21% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.340 -2.86% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.440 4.09% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.200 -2.74% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 5.560 3.93% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.360 -2.70% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.860 3.91% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.290 -2.67% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 13.840 3.83% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.690 -2.54% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 22.980 3.37% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.150 -2.54%

