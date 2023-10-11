Treasure Chest: MA Financial, Mini Macquarie?

Treasure Chest | 1:19 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.Today's idea relates to MA Financial Group.

Whose Idea Is It?

The analyst at Morgans.

The subject:

Morgans has initiatedresearch coverage on MA Financial Group ((MAF)), becomingthe third broker monitored daily by FNArena with a Buy (or equivalent) rating.