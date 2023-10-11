ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-10-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.950 10.07% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 -10.00% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.200 8.11% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 5.350 -7.44% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.620 6.70% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.280 -4.20% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 2.760 5.75% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.870 -3.87% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.280 5.66% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.420 -3.20% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.380 5.56% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.410 -2.76% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.600 5.45% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.920 -2.67% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.280 5.16% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.570 -2.48% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.210 5.00% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.390 -2.46% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.340 4.69% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.460 -2.19% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.120 4.67% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.070 -2.18% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.150 4.55% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.700 -2.10% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.120 4.35% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 6.910 -1.99% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.370 4.23% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 15.390 -1.79% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.500 4.17% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.200 -1.64% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.290 4.11% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.720 -1.45% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 71.580 4.00% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.690 -1.43% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 11.290 3.58% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.350 -1.41% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.320 3.53% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.430 -1.38% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.120 3.41% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.480 -1.35%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms