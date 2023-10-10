ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-10-23

Daily Market Reports | Oct 10 2023
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.200
|17.65%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|4.330
|-4.84%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.050
|11.11%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.215
|-4.33%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|1.100
|9.45%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.000
|-3.93%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|2.680
|8.94%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.905
|-3.21%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.185
|8.82%
|SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
|0.295
|-1.67%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.380
|7.69%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|1.005
|-1.47%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.365
|7.35%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|31.900
|-1.24%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.091
|7.06%
|CSR – CSR LIMITED
|5.780
|-1.20%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.700
|6.87%
|TER – TERRACOM LIMITED
|0.410
|-1.20%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|3.960
|6.17%
|GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.440
|-1.12%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.395
|6.08%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.760
|-1.08%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|0.355
|5.97%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|112.200
|-0.88%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.450
|5.88%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.215
|-0.82%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|1.090
|5.83%
|NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
|25.220
|-0.79%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.210
|5.50%
|HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|2.710
|-0.73%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|10.900
|5.31%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|2.740
|-0.72%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.200
|5.26%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.550
|-0.66%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.980
|4.93%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|25.400
|-0.63%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.770
|4.92%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.220
|-0.62%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.750
|4.90%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.520
|-0.54%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On