ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-10-23

Daily Market Reports | Oct 10 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 17.65% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.330 -4.84% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.050 11.11% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.215 -4.33% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.100 9.45% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.000 -3.93% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.680 8.94% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.905 -3.21% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.185 8.82% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.295 -1.67% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.380 7.69% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.005 -1.47% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.365 7.35% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 31.900 -1.24% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.091 7.06% CSR – CSR LIMITED 5.780 -1.20% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.700 6.87% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.410 -1.20% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.960 6.17% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.440 -1.12% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.395 6.08% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.760 -1.08% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.355 5.97% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 112.200 -0.88% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.450 5.88% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.215 -0.82% APX – APPEN LIMITED 1.090 5.83% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 25.220 -0.79% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.210 5.50% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 2.710 -0.73% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 10.900 5.31% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.740 -0.72% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.200 5.26% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.550 -0.66% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.980 4.93% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 25.400 -0.63% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.770 4.92% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.220 -0.62% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.750 4.90% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 5.520 -0.54%

