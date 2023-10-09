ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-10-23

Daily Market Reports | Oct 09 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 13.33% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.840 -8.97% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.345 11.29% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.660 -7.24% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.205 8.07% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.655 -5.76% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.765 7.95% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.730 -4.60% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.360 7.46% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.335 6.35% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 4.840 -3.78% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.925 6.32% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.085 -3.41% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.550 6.29% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.460 -3.15% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.705 6.02% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.270 -3.05% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.580 5.74% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.830 -3.01% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.050 5.53% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.040 -2.86% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.330 5.35% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.340 -2.86% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.610 5.23% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 32.190 -2.60% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.310 5.08% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.935 -2.60% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.590 4.95% 360 – LIFE360 INC 8.200 -2.50% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 25.420 4.74% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 59.450 -2.46% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.045 4.65% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 17.620 -2.38% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.395 4.49% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.520 -2.25% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 4.35% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 5.290 -2.22% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.660 4.22% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.445 -2.20%

