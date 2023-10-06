US Powerball Jackpot Soars, Australians Can Enjoy the Record-Breaking Excitement

PR NewsWire | 12:04 AM

SYDNEY, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The US Powerball lottery, known worldwide for offering the biggest jackpots, is on its way to setting new records. As there were no winners of the jackpot in its draw on Wednesday, 4 October, Powerball’s first prize has skyrocketed to an estimated AU$2.2 billion (US$1.4 billion) for its upcoming draw on Saturday, 7 October.

The US Powerball has never offered billion-dollar jackpots in consecutive jackpot cycles. The last jackpot win was on 19 July, when a single Californian won US$1.08 billion. Since then, there has been no jackpot winner in 34 consecutive drawings.

Australians eager to participate in the draws can join the excitement at theLotter Australia, a lottery service supplier authorised under licence to provide a service to customers whereby a customer’s own selection of numbers is matched to an authorised international lottery.

TheLotter Australia offers customers the opportunity to purchase entries to US PowerLuck, which is played in the same format as the US Powerball lottery. When customers fill out an entry form for US PowerLuck, theLotter Australia takes the exact same lottery numbers selected and purchases an official lottery ticket in the corresponding US Powerball draw from licenced US Powerball retailers.

If a customer’s US PowerLuck numbers come up in the draw, they win a prize equivalent to that awarded in the US Powerball draw for the corresponding prize division, less local taxes.

As there is a huge demand to participate in US PowerLuck, customers should sign up and fill their entry forms at theLotter.com.au in time for the next draw.

About theLotter Australia

theLotter Australia is operated by Gaineroo Australia. Gaineroo Australia Pty Ltd ACN 638 202 114 is licensed and regulated by Australia’s Northern Territory Government under the Gaming Control Act 1993 NT. (License: IGL1011 issued on 25/01/2022). Not available to residents of South Australia.

Help is close at hand. You know the score. Stay in control. Gamble responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gambleaware.nsw.gov.au or www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

theLotter Australia customers are not purchasing tickets or participating in nominated foreign lotteries. theLotter Australia’s‘ Lottery Supplier Service provides customers with the opportunity to receive monies equivalent to official prize winnings in those lotteries, less any applicable taxes.

