ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-10-23

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.295 11.32% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.180 -18.50% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.585 6.02% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.445 -9.18% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.295 3.51% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.150 -9.09% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.115 3.24% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 10.090 -7.43% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.295 2.78% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.315 -7.35% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 15.560 2.71% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.190 -7.32% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.810 2.55% APX – APPEN LIMITED 1.040 -7.14% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.340 2.45% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.350 -5.41% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 40.100 2.35% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.140 -5.31% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.500 2.34% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.400 -4.76% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.870 2.33% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.020 -4.67% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.720 2.14% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.440 -4.64% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 21.440 2.05% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.043 -4.44% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.040 2.02% IGO – IGO LIMITED 11.060 -4.41% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 67.450 1.87% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.685 -4.20% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 21.940 1.86% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.675 1.82% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.470 -4.15% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 5.620 1.81% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.600 -4.06% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 4.510 1.81% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.750 -3.51% CSR – CSR LIMITED 5.700 1.79% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.420 -3.45%

