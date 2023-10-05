ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-10-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.435 11.54% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.120 -11.11% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.315 6.78% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.910 4.95% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.070 -7.36% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 10.660 4.72% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.370 -6.33% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.120 4.70% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.640 -5.48% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.760 4.53% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.710 -4.58% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.850 4.01% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.380 3.76% IGO – IGO LIMITED 11.570 -3.98% 360 – LIFE360 INC 8.300 3.75% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.530 -3.77% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.165 3.10% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.610 -3.69% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.355 3.04% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 39.180 -3.66% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.170 3.03% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.450 -3.23% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.375 3.00% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.090 -3.23% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.865 2.98% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 61.480 -2.92% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 2.480 2.90% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 31.980 -2.83% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.355 2.90% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.780 -2.80% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 12.440 2.89% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.800 2.88% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.940 -2.72% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.520 2.87% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.510 -2.33% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.260 2.86% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.850 -2.06%

