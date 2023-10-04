University of Technology Sydney (UTS) ranks as one of the top universities in Australia for research quality

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

SYDNEY, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is ranked one of the top universities in Australia for research quality, according to the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings .



Dr Jiao Jiao Li leads a research team in biomedical engineering where she is currently developing regenerative therapies for bone and joint disorders. Photo by Andy Roberts.

The Times’ Research Quality pillar primarily considers a university’s research publication outputs and citations, which reflect the impact the work has upon researchers at other institutions globally. It also assesses an institution’s research strength, research excellence, and research influence.

"UTS researchers are increasingly recognised both in Australia and internationally for the quality and impact of their work," said Professor Andrew Parfitt , Vice-Chancellor and President.

"UTS has been a leader of interdisciplinary research in key fields, including artificial intelligence, environmental science, allied health and engineering for a number of years."

"This result is testament to the dedication of UTS’s globally renowned academics who have been at the forefront of pioneering technologies in those fields and in other important areas of importance to Australia."

In the Times Higher Education 2024 World University Rankings, UTS also performed strongly in the area of ‘international outlook’. This measures international-to-domestic student and staff ratios, as well as international collaboration.

UTS maintains its position among the top 150 universities in the world in the overall ranking.

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is a leading university of technology known for driving positive impact across the world through a range of global research partnerships. Visit discover.uts.edu.au to learn more.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms