ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-10-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.340 9.68% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.295 -10.61% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.130 8.33% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.165 -8.33% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.590 4.95% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.700 -7.89% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 4.35% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.205 -6.82% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.910 4.30% APX – APPEN LIMITED 1.120 -6.67% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.465 4.27% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.285 -6.56% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.000 3.24% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.730 -6.41% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.020 2.29% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.044 -6.38% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.730 2.25% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 37.170 -6.30% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.605 1.90% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.395 -5.95% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.740 1.86% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.165 -5.71% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.840 1.82% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.175 -5.24% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 20.280 1.60% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.190 -5.18% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.170 1.60% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.685 -5.07% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.530 1.59% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.320 -5.04% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.340 1.52% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.980 -4.79% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 4.700 1.51% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.930 -4.56% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.020 1.49% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.945 -4.55% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 10.180 1.39% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.485 -4.19% IPH – IPH LIMITED 7.310 1.39% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.690 -4.17%

