ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-10-23

Daily Market Reports

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.



Company Price Change Company Price Change NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.440 2.33% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.310 -13.89% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 7.930 2.06% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.135 -10.00% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.440 1.60% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.095 -9.52% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.760 1.33% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.580 -8.14% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 9.690 1.25% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.180 -7.69% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 2.520 1.20% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 -7.69% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.945 1.07% APX – APPEN LIMITED 1.200 -7.69% CSL – CSL LIMITED 248.710 0.95% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.510 -7.27% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 6.840 0.88% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.720 -7.10% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.010 0.75% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.040 -7.03% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 40.880 0.69% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.130 -6.85% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 13.320 0.60% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.047 -6.00% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.990 0.50% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.035 -5.91% RMD – RESMED INC 23.040 0.48% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.560 -5.74% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.400 0.36% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.415 -5.68% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 19.960 0.35% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.255 -5.64% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 52.720 0.32% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.540 -5.52% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 32.820 0.27% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.360 -5.26% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.850 0.26% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.270 -5.26% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.840 0.26% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.265 -5.24%

