SS&C Completes Acquisition of Iress’ Managed Funds Administration Business

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced it has completed its acquisition of the managed funds administration (MFA) business from Iress Limited.

Around 150 team members have joined SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions, reporting to Euan McLeod, Head of Transfer Agency, APAC.

"We are pleased to welcome the MFA team’s employees, customers and partners," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO. "SS&C helps asset managers globally to streamline operations, reduce risk, strengthen compliance and serve clients more effectively. We look forward to working with the MFA team to enhance our services in Australia and deliver solutions to this growing market."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, expectations, intentions, projections, developments, future events, performance, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. Such statements reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known but are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the economy and the financial services industry and other industries in which the Company’s clients operate, and the other risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can also be accessed on our website. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Iress

Iress (IRE.ASX) is a technology company providing software to the financial services industry.

We provide software and services for trading & market data, financial advice, investment management, mortgages, superannuation, life & pensions and data intelligence.

Our software is used by more than 10,000 businesses and 500,000 users globally. We have over 2000 people based in Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, the U.K. and Europe.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

