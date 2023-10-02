Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 02, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:33 AM

LRS LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.24

Canaccord Genuity rates ((LRS)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

A preliminary economic assessment of Latin Resources' Salinas has confirmed "attractive project economics" in Canaccord Genuity's view. The assessment outlines a two-stage production ramp up, with stage one production estimated at 220,000 tonnes annually and expanding to 525,000 tonnes annually from 2028.

The assessment has cash costs -23% lower than the broker's earlier modeling, and the broker noted a "favourable operating cost structure relative to other markets".

The Speculative Buy rating and target price of $0.45 are both retained.

This report was published on September 28, 2023.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.24 Difference: $0.205

If LRS meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 84% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MEI METEORIC RESOURCES NL

Overnight Price: $0.23

Petra Capital rates ((MEI)) as Buy (1) -

Meteoric Resources has further metallurgical results from its Caldeira rare earth project in Brazil and Petra Capital is impressed.

Given there are few operating ionic rare earth assets outside China the broker believes continued positive results will broaden investor interest ahead of the maiden mining study which is due in March.

Average leaching recoveries of 74% praseodymium and 78% neodymium have been flagged in clay zones. Petra Capital envisages potential to upgrade if the company can maintain leach results above 70% and reiterates a Buy rating and $0.32 target.

This report was published on September 28, 2023.

Target price is $0.32 Current Price is $0.23 Difference: $0.095

If MEI meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 42% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 56.25.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 37.50.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

NUF NUFARM LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $4.75

Moelis rates ((NUF)) as Hold (3) -

Nufarm has felt the impacts of a agricultural chemical market oversupply in the second half of its financial year, with lowered full year earnings guidance reflective of the difficulties according to Moelis.

Where the company had previously guided to modest growth on its FY22 earnings of $447m, it now anticipates earnings between $430-440m. The broker expects a flow on impact to drive slightly lower crop protection margins in the coming financial year.

The Hold rating is retained and the target price decreases to $5.01 from $5.47.

This report was published on September 28, 2023.

Target price is $5.01 Current Price is $4.75 Difference: $0.26

If NUF meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.44, suggesting upside of 35.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 31.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 37.2, implying annual growth of 41.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 29.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.68%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 39.2, implying annual growth of 5.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PMV PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $25.00

Petra Capital rates ((PMV)) as Buy (1) -

A resilient full year result from Premier Investments, as described by Petra Capital, was supported by a strong rebound from Smiggle in the second half with the brand reporting a year-on-year sales increase of 12.4%.

Group-wide, retail earnings grew 6.4% year-on-year to $356.5m, and while sales have declined in the early weeks of the new financial year the Smiggle brand has delivered a strong start.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $29.50 from $29.80.

This report was published on September 29, 2023.

Target price is $29.50 Current Price is $25.00 Difference: $4.5

If PMV meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $25.19, suggesting upside of 0.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 115.60 cents and EPS of 169.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.78. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 146.4, implying annual growth of -14.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 103.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.1.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 116.80 cents and EPS of 183.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.65. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 147.9, implying annual growth of 1.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 108.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources