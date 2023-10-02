ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-10-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.105 12.90% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.150 -9.09% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.050 8.70% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.270 -6.57% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.550 7.84% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.100 -5.31% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.430 6.17% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.600 -5.11% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.360 5.66% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.860 -4.37% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.285 5.56% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.840 4.92% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 51.010 -4.08% APX – APPEN LIMITED 1.300 4.84% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 6.780 -3.97% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.240 3.77% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.600 -3.36% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.440 3.42% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.750 -3.23% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.345 2.99% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 15.000 -3.23% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.490 2.95% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.305 -3.17% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.070 2.88% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 24.210 -3.16% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.110 2.78% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.280 -3.03% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.380 2.70% RMD – RESMED INC 22.930 -2.84% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.195 2.63% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.220 -2.79% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.070 2.39% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.360 -2.70% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.805 2.27% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.890 -2.68% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.700 2.27% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.910 -2.25% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.230 2.22% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 6.600 -2.22%

