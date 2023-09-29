ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-09-23

Daily Market Reports | Sep 29 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.165 26.92% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.490 -4.64% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.405 19.12% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.510 14.61% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.040 -3.70% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.125 8.70% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.270 -3.57% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.093 6.90% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.110 -3.27% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.190 5.56% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.250 -3.02% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.320 4.98% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.940 -2.59% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.850 4.78% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 2.300 -2.54% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.770 4.76% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.945 -2.51% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.345 4.55% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.180 -2.15% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.260 4.00% RMD – RESMED INC 23.600 -2.07% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.500 3.86% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.880 -2.04% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 24.970 3.74% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.330 -2.04% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.820 3.68% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 1.450 -2.03% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.845 3.68% CIP – CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT 3.010 -1.95% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.390 3.67% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.765 -1.94% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.300 3.62% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.560 -1.92% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.775 3.33% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.800 -1.91% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.315 3.28% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.250 -1.81% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.580 3.27% BWP – BWP TRUST 3.350 -1.76%

