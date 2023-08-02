Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 02, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:31 AM

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $7.64

Goldman Sachs rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs raises its target price by 10% to $9.20 from $8.35 a share, heading into the June-quarter results, the broker' proprietary analysis suggesting strong net adds in subscriptions.

The broker says this should give the company strong momentum heading into its seasonally strongest quarters and reminds investors of the company's strong earnings and valuation upside.

The broker expects net subscriptions will rise sharply and spies a potential re-rate.

Buy rating retained, the broker considering the company to be strongly undervalued.

This report was published on July 31, 2023.

Target price is $9.20 Current Price is $7.64 Difference: $1.56

If 360 meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.45 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 1709.17.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 14.89 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 51.32.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AKE ALLKEM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $14.90

Jarden rates ((AKE)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden found the quarterly update from Allkem positive and it appears the company's marketing strategy has paid off.

One of the key features of the result was the build in finished product inventory with the broker now estimating inventory stands at 4000t of technical grade carbonate.

If this can be cleared at similar pricing outcomes to the June quarter then it would be seen as a further vindication of the marketing strategy. Overweight maintained. Target is reduced to $14.50 from $14.75.

This report was published on July 29, 2023.

Target price is $14.50 Current Price is $14.90 Difference: minus $0.4 (current price is over target).

If AKE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $17.93, suggesting upside of 20.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 65.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 73.3, implying annual growth of 3.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 78.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.01. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 122.9, implying annual growth of 67.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AND ANSARADA GROUP LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $1.44

Moelis rates ((AND)) as Buy (1) -

Ansarada Group's June quarter revenue fell shy of Moelis' forecast while costs outpaced, the company logging its third consecutive positive operating cash flow quarter.

Highlights included a 6.5% rise in annual recurring revenue (ARR), 89% ARR subscriber retention, and 116% net dollar retention.

The broker raises EPS forecasts across FY23 and FY24 to reflect the company's improved cash flow position (due to cost control)

Moelis expects M&A activity should be flat in FY24, with procurement, GRC and insolvencies likely to provide an uplift, along with overseas markets.

Buy rating retained Target price falls to $1.76 from $1.70.

This report was published on July 30, 2023.

Target price is $1.76 Current Price is $1.44 Difference: $0.32

If AND meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 36.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 1440.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources