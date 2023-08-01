Expanding global footprint: DAS Solar establishes Australia subsidiary

PR NewsWire | 7:52 PM

QUZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DAS Solar, as the top-tier brand in N-type technology, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Australia subsidiary. DAS Solar’s new location represents the latest strategic step in the expansion of the company’s global footprint. In establishing the DAS Solar Australia subsidiary, which aims to reinforce its global presence, while expanding its local operational capabilities throughout Australia to better service its growing clientele.

In early 2023, DAS Solar has announced the official establishment of a German subsidiary, which has become the center of its European operations and an essential part of its global expansion strategy. As a crucial region for global expansion, DAS Solar introduced the N-type black thru bifacial modules to the Australian market in the first quarter of 2023. The N-type black thru bifacial module is highly efficient and reliable, capturing the attention of local Australian users. After introducing the DAS Solar N-type 3.0 series modules in May 2023, the N-type 3.0 series modules successfully obtained authoritative certification from the Australian Clean Energy Council (CEC) after undergoing rigorous testing. The N-type 3.0 series modules are recognized in the CEC’s approved products list and are widely applied in various scenarios, including residential and commercial rooftops, as well as large-scale utility projects. With the establishment of the subsidiary, DAS Solar will gradually develop a comprehensive distribution, warehousing, and logistics system in Australia. This initiative aims to respond promptly to diverse local market demands and offer customers higher quality and higher value products and services, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience.

DAS Solar is dedicated to continuous exploration and rigorous research in N-type technology, consistently surpassing industry standards in cell and module efficiency. This commitment ensures that DAS Solar offers global customers a reliable assurance of long-term optimal value. Also, DAS Solar maintained a global perspective, which has enabled the company to expand its products and services to over worldwide market. DAS Solar’s investment in the new subsidiary reflects its confidence in the region’s solar market and its dedication to providing high-efficient and reliable solar products. DAS Solar looks forward to forging stronger relationships with stakeholders and contributing to the region’s renewable energy landscape.

