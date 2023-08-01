ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-08-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.020 21.32% ABP – ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP 1.365 -48.68% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.160 14.29% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.095 -13.64% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.805 11.81% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 20.630 -12.58% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 5.600 11.55% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.610 -9.52% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.950 10.07% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.410 -7.87% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.710 8.57% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.090 -4.80% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.695 7.75% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.480 6.67% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.525 -2.78% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.520 6.12% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 27.910 -2.68% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.800 5.88% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.380 -2.56% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.940 5.62% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.520 -2.49% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 5.56% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.580 -2.47% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.190 5.56% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.960 -2.31% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.430 4.88% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.690 -2.18% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.770 4.76% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.620 -2.12% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.320 4.73% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 7.020 -2.09% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.730 4.29% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.260 -2.05% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.375 4.17% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.150 -1.72% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.295 3.51% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.280 -1.72% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.300 3.45% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.250 -1.70%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms