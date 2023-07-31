The Monday Report – 31 July 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:15 AM

By Greg Peel

Setting Sun

The yo-yoing of recent times continued for the ASX200 on Friday as all of Thursday’s gains, in the wake of last week’s CPI numbers, were wiped out. It could have been worse – the index was down -99 points at 2.30pm.

While the worst performing sector was materials (-1.2%), largely due to a sharp fall in the iron ore price, weakness across the board was largely due to a reverse spike-up in bond yields after falls in the sessions beforehand. The ten-year jumped 14 points to 4.07%.

The reason was, as had been flagged on Thursday night, the Bank of Japan lifted (within limits) the cap on its bond rate from 0.5% as yield curve controls were eased. This implies Japanese bond yields can now rise at least a little further, with inflation on the rise for the first time in decades, making Japanese investment in Japan more attractive to the Japanese.

For decades Japanese investors and pension funds have been investing in yields elsewhere – particularly in the US.

Real estate had jumped over 3% on Thursday and on Friday fell -1.9%. The banks lost a more modest -0.4%, but all of industrials, healthcare, staples and communication services fell.

More notable was discretionary, which copped a double-whammy. Australian retail sales fell -0.8% in June, when a flat result was forecast, having risen 0.8% in May.

Consumers are clearly tightening their belts, but inflation is also coming down, which muddies the picture in sales volumes terms. The result may be another reason for the RBA to consider a pause tomorrow.

Right now among economists, pause/hike is about a 50/50 bet.

Which may explain why, with Wall Street once again rebounding on Friday night and the S&P500 adding 1%, our futures were up only 0.3% on Saturday morning. Caution ahead of tomorrow’s meeting.

Among other sectors, energy, utilities and, surprisingly given the bond yield spike, technology sat it out on Friday.

The top five index losers on the day were all miners, spanning gold, graphite and iron ore. Fortescue Metals ((FMG)) fell -5.4%. Indeed, sixteen of the top twenty ASX300 stock falls were for miners.

Siteminder ((SDR)) was the standout winner among ASX300 stocks (+21.5%), after the booking and payment engine behind a number of hotels said revenue for FY23 was expected to grow 30.5% thanks mostly to 65.6% growth in transaction revenue.

We could be shaping up for a quieter session today ahead of the RBA.