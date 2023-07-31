ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-07-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.665 4.06% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.890 -20.18% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 19.790 3.94% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.140 3.76% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.360 -5.26% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.410 3.07% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.285 -5.00% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.505 3.06% IGO – IGO LIMITED 13.800 -4.63% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.510 3.03% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 6.080 -4.25% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.880 2.95% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 10.200 -3.77% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.430 2.88% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.450 -3.23% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.540 2.86% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.640 -3.03% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.660 2.79% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.720 -2.88% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 10.700 2.69% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.360 -2.70% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.365 2.63% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.180 -2.70% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 9.040 2.61% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.500 -2.51% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.730 2.59% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.820 -2.50% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.620 2.53% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.990 -2.45% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 24.660 2.49% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.410 -2.38% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.450 2.47% IPH – IPH LIMITED 7.900 -2.35% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 2.490 2.47% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.840 -2.22% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.980 2.40% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.690 -2.18% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.170 2.34% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.225 -2.17%

