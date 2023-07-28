ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-07-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.290 21.53% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.110 -15.38% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.395 3.72% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.710 -8.31% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.465 2.20% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.430 -8.09% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.190 2.15% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.380 -7.32% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 69.280 1.97% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 24.060 -7.10% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.740 1.94% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 21.680 -5.41% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.700 1.89% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.710 -5.33% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.980 1.71% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.890 -5.32% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.560 1.71% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 6.350 -4.51% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 35.160 1.59% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.615 -4.44% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 21.480 1.56% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.650 -4.41% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.685 1.51% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.325 -4.41% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.040 1.49% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.545 -4.33% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.480 1.36% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.345 -4.27% ALU – ALTIUM 38.320 1.35% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.710 -4.20% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.385 1.32% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.265 -4.17% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 26.000 1.29% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.230 -4.17% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 17.500 1.16% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.490 -3.92% AMC – AMCOR PLC 15.260 1.13% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.050 -3.80% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 22.720 1.11% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.415 -3.74%

