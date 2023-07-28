ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-07-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|4.290
|21.53%
|BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED
|0.110
|-15.38%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.395
|3.72%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.710
|-8.31%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.465
|2.20%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|4.430
|-8.09%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|6.190
|2.15%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.380
|-7.32%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|69.280
|1.97%
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|24.060
|-7.10%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|4.740
|1.94%
|FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
|21.680
|-5.41%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.700
|1.89%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.710
|-5.33%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|2.980
|1.71%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.890
|-5.32%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|3.560
|1.71%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|6.350
|-4.51%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|35.160
|1.59%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.615
|-4.44%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|21.480
|1.56%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|0.650
|-4.41%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.685
|1.51%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.325
|-4.41%
|APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|2.040
|1.49%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.545
|-4.33%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|7.480
|1.36%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|1.345
|-4.27%
|ALU – ALTIUM
|38.320
|1.35%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|1.710
|-4.20%
|SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
|0.385
|1.32%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.265
|-4.17%
|BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED
|26.000
|1.29%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.230
|-4.17%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|17.500
|1.16%
|5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC
|0.490
|-3.92%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|15.260
|1.13%
|INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
|4.050
|-3.80%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|22.720
|1.11%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.415
|-3.74%
