ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-07-23

Daily Market Reports | Jul 27 2023
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|10.620
|14.44%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.865
|-10.77%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.100
|12.36%
|BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED
|0.130
|-10.34%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.710
|10.68%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|7.080
|-5.85%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.540
|9.00%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.410
|-5.75%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|2.930
|6.93%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.250
|-5.66%
|INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
|4.210
|6.85%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.340
|-5.65%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.795
|5.90%
|MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
|175.030
|-4.37%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.455
|5.81%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|10.510
|-4.37%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|10.390
|5.80%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.670
|-4.29%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|6.060
|5.57%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|6.000
|-4.00%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|11.580
|5.37%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.150
|-3.23%
|BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED
|1.595
|5.28%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.080
|-3.14%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|4.950
|5.10%
|AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED
|15.320
|-2.98%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|20.930
|5.07%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.680
|-2.89%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|2.300
|5.02%
|GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.535
|-2.73%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.750
|4.90%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.910
|-2.68%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|13.220
|4.75%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|117.800
|-2.49%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|22.470
|4.61%
|TER – TERRACOM LIMITED
|0.430
|-2.27%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|22.110
|4.59%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|6.580
|-1.94%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|1.960
|4.53%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.440
|-1.90%
