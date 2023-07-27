ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-07-23

Daily Market Reports | Jul 27 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 10.620 14.44% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.865 -10.77% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.100 12.36% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.130 -10.34% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.710 10.68% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.080 -5.85% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.540 9.00% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.410 -5.75% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.930 6.93% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.250 -5.66% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.210 6.85% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.340 -5.65% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.795 5.90% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 175.030 -4.37% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.455 5.81% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 10.510 -4.37% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 10.390 5.80% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.670 -4.29% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.060 5.57% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.000 -4.00% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 11.580 5.37% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.150 -3.23% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.595 5.28% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.080 -3.14% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.950 5.10% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 15.320 -2.98% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 20.930 5.07% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.680 -2.89% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.300 5.02% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.535 -2.73% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.750 4.90% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.910 -2.68% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 13.220 4.75% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 117.800 -2.49% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 22.470 4.61% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.430 -2.27% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 22.110 4.59% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.580 -1.94% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.960 4.53% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.440 -1.90%

