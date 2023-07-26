ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-07-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 6.400 9.97% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.300 -10.51% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.062 8.77% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.480 -7.69% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.440 7.32% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.630 6.89% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.550 -5.17% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.710 6.21% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.455 -4.59% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 15.140 6.02% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.220 -3.43% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.250 5.40% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.089 -3.26% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 5.050 4.55% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.940 4.30% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.505 -2.88% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.910 4.27% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.690 -2.82% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 73.820 4.05% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.540 -2.70% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 4.070 3.83% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.700 -2.49% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 21.190 3.62% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.030 -2.40% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 3.57% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.740 -2.21% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 23.910 3.24% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.680 -2.16% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.800 3.05% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 3.940 -1.99% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.700 3.03% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.570 -1.91% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.405 2.93% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.995 -1.72% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 21.140 2.77% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.185 -1.66% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.080 2.63% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 2.390 -1.65%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms