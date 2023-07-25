Technology-Led Australian Share Trading Platform Moomoo Extends Charting Feature to Mobile Users

PR NewsWire | Jul 25 2023

SYDNEY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Australian share trading platform, moomoo, has extended its charting feature to cater to its growing mobile userbase. Moomoo’s Research & Development affiliate has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its ground-breaking method that empowers investors to draw and customise charts on their mobile phone app with unprecedented ease and precision. The achievement further strengthens moomoo’s commitment to delivering an exceptional user experience and reinforces its position as an industry trailblazer in the world of online trading.

The patented charting tools are favoured by professional and technical investors and allow users to draw lines and shapes on charts on their mobile phone, using their fingers. This helps traders analyse price movements, recognise patterns and identify possible buy or sell opportunities on their mobile devices. All drawings and annotations added to any security are saved permanently and synched to the user’s profile on desktop and app. This allows users to navigate between different stock pages on the platform with the knowledge their drawings will remain stored and ready for use when they return to a certain company’s stock page.

"Share traders and investors have more power than ever before," says moomoo Market Strategist Jessica Amir. "New technology, including AI, has afforded online share traders a real edge. They can customise their trading experience to align with their investing values and access markets and information from the palm of their hand."

"Moomoo’s parent company dedicates 70% of its resources to Research & Development. This illustrates that our platform’s tools are constantly being enhanced and upgraded to give our trading community leading tools to be successful."

The newly patented tools include technical analysis tools such as Gann Fans and Fibonacci retracements, which are frequently used by institutional traders. These are just some of the 38 drawing tools and over 60 investing indicators that our trading community can now use for free.

Moomoo’s mission is to make investing accessible to everyone. The platform arms everyday retail investors with institutional tools and offers free educational resources, such as technical analysis drawing guides and step-by-step tutorials, to help investors on their journey.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and Level 2 Data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

Moomoo was founded in Silicon Valley, California, and operates globally in countries including Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia. Moomoo’s parent company is Nasdaq Listed. It is a global strategic partner with the New York Stock Exchange and has won multiple awards internationally. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

