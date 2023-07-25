ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-07-23

Daily Market Reports | Jul 25 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.580 7.41% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.740 -9.02% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.155 6.90% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.710 -6.58% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.160 6.67% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.510 -5.63% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.750 5.63% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.205 -5.49% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 13.170 5.36% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.260 -5.45% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.830 5.23% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 47.290 -5.04% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.930 4.96% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 22.090 -4.29% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 5.870 4.82% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.820 -3.96% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 23.200 4.55% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.350 -3.60% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.010 4.34% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 70.950 3.86% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.555 -3.42% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.030 3.84% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.045 -3.24% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.370 3.80% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.700 -2.78% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.525 3.74% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -2.63% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.920 3.70% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.185 -2.63% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.057 3.64% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.020 -2.43% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.850 3.49% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.410 -2.38% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 119.180 3.41% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.515 -2.26% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.305 3.39% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 1.950 -2.26% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 45.820 3.34% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.280 -2.15%

