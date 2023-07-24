ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-07-23

Daily Market Reports | Jul 24 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.160 7.72% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.720 -17.24% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 2.950 3.87% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.150 -11.76% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.390 3.65% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.300 -11.76% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.145 3.57% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.340 -11.69% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.230 3.14% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.520 -9.57% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.210 2.68% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.275 -6.59% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.880 2.62% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.240 -5.88% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.820 2.62% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.590 -5.75% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.810 2.55% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 15.060 -5.58% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.690 2.42% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.370 -5.41% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 37.250 2.34% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.540 -5.26% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.900 2.27% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.275 -5.17% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.900 2.20% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.055 -5.17% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.510 2.20% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.180 2.17% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 41.330 2.10% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.295 -4.84% CAR – CARSALES.COM LIMITED 23.850 2.10% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 12.500 -4.73% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.755 2.03% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.825 -4.70% CSR – CSR LIMITED 5.530 2.03% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.410 1.94% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.600 -4.48%

