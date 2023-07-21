Next Week At A Glance – 24-28 Jul 2023

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Two big events next week: Australia’s June quarter CPI report and the July Fed meeting — both on the 26th.

Yesterday’s local jobs numbers have rekindled expectations of an August RBA rate hike, so the CPI would have to do something remarkable to prevent that. In the US, another hike is fully expected.

The day after the Fed meeting the first estimate of US June GDP is released, and the next day, June PCE inflation.

The US also sees consumer confidence, new home sales and durable goods orders.

Flash estimates of July PMIs will be released across the globe and both the ECB and Bank of Japan hold policy meetings, post Fed.

Locally, the other important release along with the CPI is June retail sales.

Quarterly reports flow thick and fast next week, mostly from miners. South32 ((S32)), Newcrest Mining ((NCM)), Mineral Resources ((MIN)), Fortescue Metals ((FMG)) and Sandfire Resources ((SFR)) are among that number.

Rio Tinto ((RIO)), Champion Iron ((CIA)) and Garda Diversified Property ((GDF)) report earnings.

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) and Abacus Property ((ABP)) are among a handful of companies holding AGMs. The latter is ahead of the planned spin-off of Abacus’ Storage King assets.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

