ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-07-23

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.880 7.32% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 70.110 -7.48% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.100 4.59% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.255 -7.27% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.100 4.48% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 3.57% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.775 -6.06% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.100 3.27% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.094 -6.00% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.760 2.99% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 26.190 -5.28% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.650 2.80% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.910 -5.21% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.540 2.61% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.740 -5.13% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.790 2.58% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.570 -5.00% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 13.120 2.58% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.575 -4.96% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 2.56% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.870 -4.92% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.050 2.37% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.810 -4.76% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 22.140 2.26% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.730 -4.66% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.750 2.23% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.870 -4.51% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.710 2.20% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.720 -4.44% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.200 2.16% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 18.660 2.08% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.950 -4.22% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.580 1.99% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 23.250 -4.04% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.120 1.88% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.965 -3.98% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.710 1.88% XRO – XERO LIMITED 122.200 -3.93%

