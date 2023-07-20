Whitehaven Coal Rebounds But Risks Rise

Australia | 10:00 AM

Brokers were satisfied with Whitehaven Coal’s June quarter performance but earnings forecasts fell across the board, one broker calling a transition tipping point.

-Sales and cash top performers

-Strong cash position yields growth options

-Costs meet forecasts but inflation persists

-Everything hangs on coal prices



By Sarah Mills

Whitehaven Coal’s ((WHC)) June quarter report broadly met broker’s expectations following revised guidance, but brokers are divided on the outlook.

The company enjoyed a sharp rebound in the quarter from a weak March quarter as all open pit operations recovered from weather and operational issues.

Sales and realised prices proved the big-ticket item, the company netting a 10% premium to the Newcastle price (although it still disappointed some broker’s expectations).

The strong quarter left Whitehaven Coal with net cash of $2.65bn, plenty to play with, and brokers expect it will be directed largely to shareholder returns by way of buybacks, and leaves the company with plenty of growth options.

Some brokers point to the merger and acquisition prospect, suspecting the company is may participate in BHP’s ((BHP)) asset sales, BHP’s Daunia mine proving the favourite candidate. Others doubt this is on the cards.

Costs were sharply higher in the quarter (but well within consensus forecasts) and Whitehaven’s management advised on a conference call that inflation persists.

Most brokers are adjusting estimates to accommodate this expectation.

Everything Hangs On The Coal Price

As a result, brokers largely acknowledge the coal price will be critical going forward and forecasts are mixed.

Earnings forecasts broadly eased, broker’s doubting a sharp uptick in production will save the day, and many expecting a softening in the global economy and a resulting fall in coal demand.

Capital management and M&A

Whitehaven Coal’s impressive cash position drew considerable speculation as to what the company might do with all its money.

The company’s buyback accelerated in the June quarter, the company buying a total of $370m in shares in the June half, which leads some brokers to revise down their June-half dividend forecasts.

Most brokers expect the buyback to continue in FY24 and UBS expects an FY24 payout of $500m.

Meanwhile, Whitehaven enjoys no shortage of growth options.

Its strong cash position places it in a better position to finance projects than might have been the case given the company is finding it harder to gain finance for thermal projects domestically.

This leads UBS to posit that, out of buy vesus build versus buyback options, the global backdrop favours the buy option.

Whitehaven Coal has flagged its intention to grow its metallurgical coal arm and brokers observe the company is eyeing up BHP’s asset sale, particularly the Daunia mine in Queensland.

Morgans believes the market had discounted Whitehaven Coal, doubting its ability to compete for these assets, a situation which has now changed.

However, it estimates the company’s FY23 distributions, as well as the full-scale Vickery development, is likely to stay its bidding hand.

The market is awaiting FY24 guidance in August and possibly news on this front.

Brokers Have Their Say

Citi is on the side of rising coal prices, observing realised prices hit a record average of US$445/t in FY23 versus US$325/t in FY22. The broker believes the Newcastle coal price forecast appears low given resilience in spot pricing.

As a result, the broker retains a Buy, High Risk, rating and $7.80 target price.

Ord Minnett also takes a positive view and Whitehaven Coal remains its top thermal coal sector pick, the broker appreciating its high-quality thermal mines and pipeline for metallurgical coal.

But the broker does spy headwinds for FY24, citing costs, a delayed tax payment to the December half, and Werris Creek closure and capital expenditure.

All up, the broker retains a Buy rating and its target price edges up to $8.40 from $8.30.