Record demand for Prism Global Group following relocation to City

Financial Solutions group firmly focuses on growth in 2023 as demand for its platform increases dramatically from institutional and broker market segments.

LONDON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prism Global Group an innovator of a new equity orientated financial infrastructure has recorded solid demand for the year to date. (June 2023)

Demand for its advanced equity solution that allow investors greater flexibility in achieving precise risk & return profiles has risen sharply. At its heart, the solution is a financial and technical framework which divides equity securities into dividend and growth components, enabling investors to directly select the type of equity exposure they desire.

Alev Dover, CEO, Prism Global Group, stated: "We are committed to ongoing product development, embracing technological advancements, and remaining at forefront of market trends. We have consistently refined our strategy and adapted to changing market dynamics, ensuring our financial products remain at the cutting edge of innovation.

"Since we relocated the Group HQ to London in 2022, the business has gone from strength to strength. We were established in 2018 in Sydney, Australia and the move to London has meant we are in a far better position to operate across major market time zones during the working day. There is no doubt this has played a critical role in forming new distribution alliance we have in the region’.

In early 2023, the business was restructured to focus on delivering efficiencies throughout the organisation, Prism introduced and implemented a number several operational, compliance, and marketing procedural enhancements to respond to regulatory and market changes. These changes in addition to our authorisation license awards in Australia and the UK positions Prism for a systematic roll out of products across key jurisdictions’.

Dover continued: "We have maintained a high level of investment in both product and platform services to ensure we continue to deliver robust client engagement, and our website is now fully integrated and available to registered investors."

As a result, the business has reported sustained new business levels in Prism Off-market Allocations (POAs) from family offices, wealth managers and brokers alike as well as high net worth investors and sovereign wealth funds.

Dover continued: "The investment we have made in both our Australia operation and now the UK has driven the rapid growth of our global workforce. Further, we have made additional investments in expanding our go-to-market operation, with managers now in place specifically to develop relationships with investors no matter what their risk appetite.

We continue to see demand from brokers for new products such as ours, it allows them to maintain an interesting engagement with their clients. Furthermore, investors are looking for platforms such as Prism’s, that deliver underlying portfolio efficiency and we are confident that the second half of 2023 will deliver impressive growth for the business," concluded Dover.

About Prism Global Group

Prism Global Group is an innovator of a new equity orientated financial infrastructure.

The company was established in Sydney and has expanded its international footprint under CEO Alev Dover. PRISM moved its global HQ to London in 2022.

This disclaimer is for Prism Global Group Plc (Reg No: 14476793), Prism Global Group Ltd (ACN 630 730 415), Prism Global (UKEUR) Ltd (Reg No 13579812), Prism Operations Australia Pty Ltd (ACN650 476 378) and Prism Securities Australia Ltd (ACN 650 488 136) and any other associated entities referred to collectively as ‘Prism’.

Prism Operations Australia Pty Ltd is a Corporate Authorised Representative (authorised representative number: 1292289) of Sanlam Private Wealth Pty Ltd ("Sanlam") which is the holder of an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFS Licence No. 337927).

Prism Global (UKEUR) Ltd (FRN: 999737) is an Appointed Representative of Sapia Partners LLP which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 550103).

