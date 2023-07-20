ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-07-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.480 6.31% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.380 -14.64% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.600 5.26% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.760 -6.59% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.605 5.22% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 3.970 -5.70% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 75.780 5.16% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.375 -5.06% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.450 4.86% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.230 -5.02% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.115 4.55% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.515 4.04% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.420 -4.55% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 21.650 4.04% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.057 -3.39% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.680 3.66% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.010 -3.22% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.450 3.45% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 7.780 -3.11% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 32.210 3.44% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.620 3.43% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.290 -2.55% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.700 3.34% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.390 -2.50% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 8.170 2.90% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 -2.50% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 7.540 2.72% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 44.560 -2.49% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.380 2.60% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.200 -2.44% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 23.110 2.53% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.005 -2.43% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 15.600 2.36% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.400 -2.39% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.445 2.30% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 4.240 -2.30% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.150 2.23% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.140 -2.28%

