ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-07-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 12.90% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.575 7.48% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 12.590 -5.83% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.150 7.14% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 5.990 -3.39% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.395 6.76% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.210 -3.00% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.690 6.75% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 10.840 -2.61% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.630 5.50% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.440 -2.55% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.480 5.21% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 23.280 -2.51% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.440 4.76% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.710 -2.37% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.780 4.70% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.940 -2.34% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.345 4.67% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.380 -2.13% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.020 4.66% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.620 -2.08% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 31.140 4.36% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.090 -1.90% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.100 4.08% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 14.460 -1.83% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.030 4.04% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.275 -1.79% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.730 3.90% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.830 -1.79% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.220 3.83% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.825 -1.79% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 22.540 3.73% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.700 -1.79% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.390 3.73% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.440 -1.71% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.570 3.64% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.059 -1.67% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 5.890 3.51% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.740 -1.58%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms