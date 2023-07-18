YouPay and City Beach deliver retail industry world-first, focusing on responsible shopping

PR NewsWire | 4:30 PM

BRISBANE, Australia, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — YouPay, the award-winning gifting platform and City Beach, a national retail fashion empire, today launched a world-first innovation for in-store payment options. Recognising the importance of empowering teen shoppers to make responsible financial decisions and encouraging an open conversation with their parents, YouPay and City Beach are implementing a real-time gift card solution. Teens can share their shopping cart with their parents and have their parents pay for a gift card to the amount agreed so the items can be purchased in-store immediately.

Rhian Greenway, CIO at City Beach said "With YouPay at City Beach our teen shoppers are empowered to shop where and when they want and provide parents with a safe and secure option to support their purchases without having to tag along to pay at the end. In fact, the payer can be anywhere in the world. Our goal is to help teens and parents connect at the checkout safely and securely while empowering a core demographic for City Beach to enjoy the atmosphere of our awesome stores."

Matt Holme, CEO of YouPay stated "This is a culmination of my vision for YouPay, to encourage parents and teens to engage in a conversation about financial responsibility and to give teens the opportunity to enjoy the in-store retail experience with their friends."

Originally developed as a cart sharing solution for ecommerce stores, YouPay has continued to evolve its suite of gifting options to meet shopper and retailer demand. The combination of the relaxation of COVID restrictions and the stronger focus on household budgets has seen a decline in ecommerce spend as people head back to brick and mortar stores. Matt Holme said "The opportunity to further innovate our approach to cart sharing is an exciting breakthrough for retail commerce, especially at a time where supporting retail spend through debt is a challenge for stores. Having another option that is also a debt free solution just makes sense".

YouPay is available across all 65 City Beach stores and can also be used online at City Beach through YouPay’s app. YouPay provides a secure, private simple solution for shoppers to communicate with someone else that they know to pay.

To learn more about YouPay and to download the app go to youpay.co.

To learn more about City Beach go to citybeach.com.

About YouPay

YouPay was created in 2020 in Brisbane, Australia by former EA Sports producer and digital entrepreneur, Matt Holme, to make online shopping carts shareable and to level up the way we shop and pay online. Combining an interactive approach to e-commerce with a powerful focus on connecting people, communities, and creators, YouPay’s mission is to change the future of shopping in a financially conscious way by connecting people at the checkout.

About City Beach

For more than three decades, City Beach has been a beacon of Aussie lifestyle, fashion and culture, growing from a small surf and skate shop established in 1985, to a national icon with over 65+ stores Australia wide. Over the years, it has evolved into Australia’s leading lifestyle brand, recognised and adored for its trendsetting apparel, footwear, and accessories.

With an unwavering commitment to an immersive shopping experience, City Beach continues to innovate and expand its global presence via their epic international online offering. City Beach stocks over 300 of the world’s biggest brands, with new arrivals landing every day.

