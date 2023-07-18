Material Matters: Copper, El Nino & Iluka

Commodities | 9:59 AM

A waning Chinese property/construction sector may further impact copper prices; forecasts for El Nino have repercussions for commodity markets; and UBS reviews commodity exposures for Iluka Resources.

-Chinese property to weigh on near-term copper prices

-Looming El Nino to impact commodity markets

-More reasons for UBS to be bearish on Iluka Resources

By Mark Woodruff

Chinese property to weigh on near-term copper prices

Significant uncertainty hovers over the Chinese property/construction sector and how conditions play out over the next few months will likely determine the direction for copper prices.

Construction typically accounts for around 20% of total Chinese copper demand.

Copper and Chinese real estate equity prices have become closely correlated over the last 15 months, and Longview Economics suggests both prices are at risk of material falls in the coming months and quarters, in the absence of meaningful government support.

In an attempt to ward off a major collapse in housing completions, the Chinese government has been providing support by various means, yet Longview points out policymakers are reluctant to overstimulate the real estate market.

This balancing act has resulted in flat average house prices in China since 2021.

Worryingly, in the past few weeks, defaults and delinquencies for major property developers have picked up again, notes Longview, and pushed US dollar high-yield bond prices to the lowest levels since late 2022 (yields rise when bonds are sold off).

Longview highlights the Chinese government is faced with challenges across four key parts of the real estate market: land sales; transactions; construction activity; and completions.

In China, property developers purchase land from the local government for the purposes of construction.

Unfortunately, Chinese land sales have been broadly flat over the past five years, resulting in considerable pressure for local government revenues, particularly in the past two years, explains Longview.

Moreover, because local governments have turned to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) for financing, Longview suggests organic local government revenue via land sales is likely to be much lower than suggested by the official data. As a result, local government’s ability to fund construction of infrastructure projects has been impacted.

On average, it’s taking 26 months to sell a house/apartment in China’s Tier 1 cities, which is contributing to a fall in confidence and declining transactions since a peak in 2021, explains Longview.

Now, forward looking liquidity indicators, a key driver of transactions, suggest further weakness in purchases is likely over coming months.

Adding to the general woe, residential and non-residential construction investment is down almost -50% from 2021 highs.

One bright spot is a high level of (government-assisted) completions which, according to Longview Economics, is helping prevent a collapse in the real estate sector, yet there remains significant risk to buyers/developers and the Chinese housing market in general.

Looming El Nino to impact commodity markets

Over the past 40 years there have been four strong El Nino events, each with significant impacts, highlighting the importance of the recent onset of El Nino conditions, as recently declared by the World Meteorological Organisation.

Last week, the Bureau of Meteorology in Australia also declared a 70% chance of an El Nino developing this year.