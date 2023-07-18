ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-07-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 6.160 7.69% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.745 -16.29% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.870 6.31% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 23.880 -14.01% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.440 6.02% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.340 -6.94% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.535 5.94% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.680 5.10% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.670 -5.47% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.830 5.06% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.093 -5.10% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.285 4.90% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.800 -5.00% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.800 4.58% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 8.130 -4.91% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.120 4.35% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.910 4.19% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.840 -4.55% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 1.185 3.95% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.630 -4.36% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 3.70% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.340 -4.23% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.200 3.33% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.565 -3.99% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 113.700 2.90% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 7.960 -3.98% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 11.800 2.79% IGO – IGO LIMITED 14.820 -3.77% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.390 2.63% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.610 -3.73% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.710 2.61% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.520 -3.70% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.200 2.56% IVC – INVOCARE LIMITED 12.270 -3.69% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.450 2.54% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.990 -3.41% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.900 2.33% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.320 -3.03%

