The Monday Report – 17 July 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:05 AM

By Greg Peel

Highly Volatile

Uncertainty regarding the Australian and world economies was highlighted last week as the ASX200 put in its best weekly performance since November last.

The ASX200 had drifted down to 7100 in the first week of June and has since seen 7350, 7078, 7280 and 7000, before last week regaining 7300 once more. It just goes to show no one really knows what’s going on.

The feature of last week was lower than expected US inflation data, leading to cooling of Fed rate hike fears which suggested perhaps the same might be seen here. Most economists still expect at least one, if not two more RBA rate hikes, but hope is growing those forecasts may prove too hawkish.

The lower US inflation data set off quite a crunch in the US dollar -- a big fall on the CPI and another big fall on the PPI – which is positive for some parts of the Australian market but not all.

On Friday materials enjoyed the spoils of both the resultant stronger Aussie and higher commodity prices (+1.4%) and ditto energy (+1.3%). A strong Aussie is not positive for offshore earners among the big healthcare names (-0.6%). Healthcare was the only sector to close in the red but for a small fall in staples (-0.1%).

A stronger Aussie is better for buying imported goods, and discretionary rose 0.7%. Not phased by currencies, the banks drove the index higher with a 0.7% gain.

Technology nevertheless won the day (+1.7%) in following the Nasdaq.

Aussie bond yields fell -5-6 points, which took the two-year to under 4% for the first time in a month, again on easing rate hike fears. Real estate rose 0.8%.

Funds platform Netwealth Group ((NWL)) jumped on Thursday after providing a positive quarterly update but the shares gave it all back on Friday (-5.4%) against the tide, as brokers were less enthusiastic. Macquarie pulled back to Neutral on valuation grounds. Netwealth was the worst index performer.

Wall Street was just slightly weak on Friday despite positive results from big banks. With the release of China’s June quarter GDP due today, with implications for resource stocks (bad is good), our futures were down all of -2 points on Saturday.