Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 17, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:59 AM

IPH IPH LIMITED

Legal - Overnight Price: $7.94

Petra Capital rates ((IPH)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital has data on patent filing numbers for June, relevant for the Australian operations. On the basis of this month's information the broker has no reason to change its forecasts.

Patent filings in June were up 3%, continuing the rebound seen in May. This further demonstrates the cyber incident caused a deferral rather than cancellation of work.

Buy rating and $10.65 target maintained.

This report was published on July 13, 2023.

Target price is $10.65 Current Price is $7.94 Difference: $2.71

If IPH meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $10.74, suggesting upside of 35.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 33.20 cents and EPS of 43.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.42. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 42.8, implying annual growth of 77.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 34.30 cents and EPS of 45.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 44.9, implying annual growth of 4.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

JLG JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $5.39

Moelis rates ((JLG)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis updates estimates for Johns Lyng to reflect the capital raising and acquisitions. The company will acquire Smoke Alarms Australia and 70% of Linkfire for $61.8m, funded through a $65m placement and $5m share purchase plan.

The businesses operate within low-risk, high-margin areas which the broker believes have been acquired at an attractive entry multiple.

The new "essential home services" division opens up significant growth opportunities for the company to address the volume of call-out work across rental and strata properties. Moelis raises the target to $7.40 from $7.30 and retains a Buy rating.

This report was published on July 12, 2023.

Target price is $7.40 Current Price is $5.39 Difference: $2.01

If JLG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $7.00, suggesting upside of 29.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 9.50 cents and EPS of 19.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.9, implying annual growth of 111.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 22.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.04%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

KAR KAROON ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $2.13

Jarden rates ((KAR)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden cuts its 2H Brent oil price forecast to US$80/bbl from US$85/bbl but retains its 2024 and 2025 forecasts of US$80/bbl and US$75/bbl, respectively.

Only modest valuation changes are made for stocks under the broker's coverage.

The $2.45 target and Overweight rating for Karoon Energy are unchanged. The broker reduces its forecast free cash flow dividend payout ratio to 10-15%, down from 25%, as it's thought management may decide to retain cash for future growth (organic or inorganic).

This report was published on July 11, 2023.

Target price is $2.45 Current Price is $2.13 Difference: $0.32

If KAR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.90, suggesting upside of 35.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 23.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 46.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 4.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 43.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 73.3, implying annual growth of 59.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 2.9.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MP1 MEGAPORT LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $9.54

Goldman Sachs rates ((MP1)) as Buy (1) -

Megaport has upgraded FY23 normalised EBITDA to $19-21m and FY24 is now expected to exceed the prior $41-46m range.

The company has highlighted a continued improvement in operating metrics as well as its financial performance, which Goldman Sachs believes includes lagged benefits and lower-than-expected churn.

The broker's main focus, outside of the updated guidance, will be any potential areas of strategic investment. A Buy rating is maintained with the target raised to $9.30 from $8.10.

This report was published on July 11, 2023.

Target price is $9.30 Current Price is $9.54 Difference: minus $0.24 (current price is over target).

If MP1 meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $10.31, suggesting upside of 8.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 95.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -9.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 190.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 272.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources