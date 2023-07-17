ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-07-23

Daily Market Reports | Jul 17 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.



Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.355 7.58% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 5.640 -9.90% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.720 6.12% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.175 -7.89% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.680 4.35% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.505 -6.48% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 22.490 3.88% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.630 -6.32% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.470 3.58% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.415 -5.68% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.150 3.45% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.495 -4.81% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.550 3.24% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.280 -4.65% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.130 2.90% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.650 -4.62% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.630 2.84% IGO – IGO LIMITED 15.400 -4.47% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 21.460 2.78% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 15.960 2.77% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.945 -4.06% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.830 2.71% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 1.140 -3.80% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.380 2.70% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.890 -3.78% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.940 2.70% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 13.780 2.68% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.200 -3.32% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.590 2.57% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.880 -3.30% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.830 2.41% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.760 -3.18% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.170 2.38% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.061 -3.17% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.450 2.37% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.790 -3.07% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 101.870 2.26% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.270 -2.99%

