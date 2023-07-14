The Case For Australian Gold Miners

Commodities | 10:48 AM

Some brokers are increasingly warming to the opportunities provided by investment in Australian gold miners.

-Gold offers portfolio diversification

-Gold miners outperforming the gold price

-M&A activity stepping up

-Gold ETFs saw outflows in June

By Greg Peel

Australian gold miners have demonstrated strong long-term performance, notes Wilsons. Over the last 10-20 years, these miners have outperformed the ASX200, given leverage to the gold price while capitalising on Australia's rich gold reserves and favourable mining conditions (mostly).

Their ability to preserve value and deliver positive returns over extended periods reflects the growth potential offered by ASX-listed gold miners, says Wilsons. And gold miners exhibit a low correlation with the ASX200, presenting an excellent diversification opportunity. Due to their unique characteristics and industry-specific factors, the performance of gold miners tends to be independent of the broader market.

Gold and gold miners serve as effective hedges against risk events and periods of significant market downturns, notes Wilsons. In times of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, or financial crises, investors seek the safety of safe haven assets like gold. The gold mining industry's historical resilience during market stress makes Australian gold miners an attractive option for hedging against adverse market conditions and protecting portfolios from downside risks.

As physical gold pays no return to the holder equivalent to an equity dividend or bond coupon, the price of gold is exposed to the cost of money. The higher the cost of money (interest rate), the more a holder is losing in real terms on a static gold price.

Hence the USD gold price retraced significantly in FY22 as the Fed launched the most rapid rate hike cycle in history. But the Fed is supposedly close to bringing that cycle to an end. USD gold has been a solid performer in FY23. As the Fed has hiked to a higher level than the RBA, the Aussie dollar has fallen over the period, thus supporting the price of AUD gold.

Wilsons suggests the prospect of the Fed pausing and then cutting rates should drive further upside for the AUD gold price in the next 6-12 months, although the Fed remains determined to keep rates higher for longer (without offering a timeframe).

Production & Exploration

Investing in listed gold miners offers not only exposure to the gold price, and to dividends, upside is provided through production and exploration. Increasing production over time allows for revenue growth without reliance on the gold price.

Increasing production and a rising gold price can be a powerful combination for share prices.

Gold miners exhibit operating leverage to the price of gold due to their fixed cost base. Therefore, an incremental increase in the gold price directly impacts their bottom line, resulting in a proportionally larger boost in earnings for gold miners, Wilsons points out. This leverage results in gold mining companies, on average, outperforming the price of gold itself during a gold bull market.