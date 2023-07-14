ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-07-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.590 16.75% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 13.680 -5.39% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.880 9.50% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.280 -3.76% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.055 9.33% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.540 -2.70% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.390 8.17% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.770 -2.53% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.720 7.46% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.200 -2.44% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.750 7.36% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.250 -2.34% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.295 7.27% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.465 -2.33% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.810 6.89% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.440 -2.22% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.850 5.33% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.890 -2.02% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 111.290 5.19% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.220 -1.86% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.840 5.00% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.740 -1.84% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.063 5.00% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 25.560 -1.81% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 5.00% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 16.440 -1.73% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.860 4.76% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.525 -1.61% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.570 4.69% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.230 -1.60% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.335 4.69% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.370 -1.46% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.585 4.62% CSL – CSL LIMITED 260.980 -1.32% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.725 4.55% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 14.800 -1.27% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.520 4.00% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 1.185 -1.25% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.785 3.97% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 22.230 -1.24%

