New 6clicks Trust Portal Features Combine Transparency and Security for Sharing Compliance and Privacy Information with Customers and Partners

PR NewsWire | 8:31 AM

Trust Management System Puts an End to "One Size Fits All" Privacy and Compliance Statements and Enables Granular Control of Disclosure

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 6clicks, the leading AI-powered GRC platform for businesses and advisors, today announced the 6clicks Trust Portal to empower organizations to share their privacy profiles securely while maintaining the highest levels of privacy and security. By enabling businesses to share privacy, security and compliance information with clients, partners, and regulators in a granular and controlled manner, the Trust Portal establishes a new standard for building trust and transparency within the industry.

"The old one-size-fits-all disclosure of privacy, compliance, and security information is no longer adequate for today’s business environment when more—and likely sensitive—detail is needed for certain parties and not appropriate for others," said Anthony Stevens, CEO & Co-Founder of 6clicks. "The 6clicks Trust Portal provides customers with an extremely automated and flexible solution to share their bona fides with key stakeholders and build trust."

The Trust Portal’s ability to generate shareable links streamlines and simplify the process of sharing public profiles with clients, partners, and regulators, ensuring that an organization’s compliance efforts are visible to all relevant parties. The transparent sharing fosters trust and brand confidence.

Recognizing the need for privacy, the 6clicks Trust Portal offers selective visibility of privacy, security or compliance profiles. Users can keep specific items private within a public profile, ensuring the security of sensitive information while maintaining a high level of transparency for stakeholders. Now, organizations can share different details with board members, clients, partners, auditors, regulators, and others as appropriate and in a secure and controlled manner.

To enhance security and control, the 6clicks Trust Portal introduces the capability to approve public-private user access requests. When a user requests access to private items within a public profile, organizations have the authority to review and either grant or deny the request. This authorization process guarantees that only authorized individuals can access sensitive information, further reinforcing data security. In essence, Trust Portal gives organizations full control and flexibility to share their compliance and security profiles, including internal risk and compliance assessments, control sets and other documents, while maintaining the highest level of privacy and confidentiality.

The 6clicks Trust Portal represents a significant enhancement to the platform, empowering organizations to prove compliance and establish transparency within their business environment. By making profiles public, generating shareable links, maintaining privacy with selective item visibility, and approving public-private user access requests, organizations can build trust effectively and securely.

These new Trust Portal features are now available on the 6clicks platform.

For more information: book a demo here.

About 6clicks

6clicks is a global leader in providing governance, risk, and compliance solutions to organizations of all sizes. The company’s platform enables businesses to streamline their risk and compliance processes, ensuring adherence to industry standards and regulations. With a commitment to innovation, security, and customer satisfaction, 6clicks continues to revolutionize the way organizations manage risk and build trust.

Designed for advisors and businesses, 6clicks is taking on giants like ServiceNow, Diligent, OneTrust, RSA Archer and Galvanize by reinventing how automated GRC operates through:

Hub & Spoke architecture – designed from the ground up to support multi-tenanted distributed deployment – perfect for large enterprises, advisors and MSPs.

Hailey, the 6clicks AI engine that does in seconds what would take weeks, including compliance mapping and policy gap analysis, and now control set and control description automation – a boon for compliance professionals.

Fully integrated content – no ‘uploads’, external data feeds or a lack of traceability – all users need is baked into the platform.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms