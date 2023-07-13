ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-07-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.100 9.89% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.630 -5.78% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.555 8.82% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.500 -5.66% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.805 8.08% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.710 -3.56% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.090 7.67% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.800 7.38% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 14.980 -2.92% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.660 7.33% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.010 -2.90% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.190 6.31% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.185 -2.63% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.935 6.25% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.000 -2.44% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.435 6.10% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.205 -2.38% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.400 5.96% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.330 -2.21% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.360 5.88% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.450 -2.17% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.735 5.79% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.890 -2.07% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.180 5.36% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.220 -2.06% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 14.460 5.24% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 1.200 -2.04% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.550 5.08% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.280 -1.78% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.410 4.92% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.320 -1.54% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.535 4.90% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.360 -1.47% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 8.270 4.82% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.670 -1.47% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.550 4.76% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.680 -1.41% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.250 4.69% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 2.880 -1.37%

