July Production Reports Previewed & Stock Picks

Brokers look forward to miners and energy producers releasing quarterly updates, while also identifying their Best Ideas and sector favourites.

-Costs remain a key focus for the upcoming quarterly production updates by miners and energy producers

-Jarden believes supply cuts prevented Brent oil falling to US$50/bbl

-Expectations for the June quarter and FY24 guidance

-Evolution Mining nominated for gold performance and copper exposure

By Mark Woodruff

It has reached that time of year when brokers not only anticipate likely June quarterly updates for the Australian Resources sector, but equally await first time guidance by many for FY24.

The trajectory for costs across the industry is uppermost in the thinking of most analysts.

Despite the possibility of volume growth in FY24, Barrenjoey believes year-on-year costs will likely remain high for the sector, and UBS suggests investors should not expect a “step down" in forward looking cost guidance.

Across commodities, UBS remains structurally bullish on lithium and likes copper and aluminium for the medium-to long-term on increasingly attractive supply and demand fundamentals.

The broker’s preferred exposure to lithium is IGO Ltd ((IGO)), while for copper and aluminium the analysts are Buy-rated on Sandfire Resources ((SFR)) and South32 ((S32)).

Despite a delay in expectations for global interest rate cuts, UBS remains positive on the gold sector though is selective in choosing equities given an ongoing challenging operating environment for the sector.

Among the majors, the broker likes Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) while preferring De Grey Mining ((DEG)), SSR Mining ((SSR)) and Gold Road Resources ((GOR)) at the smaller end.

Regarding iron ore, UBS remains cautious into the second half of 2023 and sticks with its Sell ratings across its coverage on a growing market surplus and the likelihood China stimulus will not materially lift demand.

In reaction to a significant decline in neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) prices so far in 2023, Barrenjoey lowers its own 2023-24 price forecasts, which means its EPS FY24 forecast for Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) is slashed by -49%.

Barrenjoey points out FY24 is a transition year for the company with the processing facility on the outskirts of Kalgoorlie ramping up and providing a more diversified industrial footprint.

To be forewarned is to be forearmed in equity matters, so FNArena reviews Barrenjoey’s potential beats and misses for June quarter results and FY24 guidance, with an overlay of commentary by both UBS and Morgan Stanley.

But first, let’s look at a separate review by Jarden on upcoming results for the Energy sector, stock picks and the outlook for both oil and LNG markets.

Jarden on the Energy sector

June quarter revenues across the Energy sector are set to be materially impacted by a combination of lower oil and LNG prices, on top of lower LNG production generally, explains Jarden.

The Brent oil price averaged US$78.0/bbl in the June 2023 quarter, down from US$82.2/bbl in the March quarter, while spot LNG prices trended lower through most of the first half of 2023.

Nonetheless, the broker forecasts higher future revenues due to higher demand for spot LNG leading into the next European winter, the continued support of OPEC-Plus (23 oil exporting countries including the 13 OPEC members) for oil markets and more normalised production levels.