ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-07-23

Daily Market Reports | Jul 12 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.530 12.77% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.360 -12.26% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.480 5.45% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.545 -7.21% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 2.920 5.42% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.630 -4.12% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.250 4.84% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.290 -3.33% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.230 4.68% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.750 -3.17% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.091 4.60% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.460 -3.16% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.115 4.55% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.325 -2.99% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.050 4.33% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.640 -2.96% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.970 4.30% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.510 -2.86% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.370 4.23% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 5.860 -2.82% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.570 4.10% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.280 -2.73% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.270 3.85% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.450 -2.68% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.930 3.49% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.405 -2.41% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.190 3.46% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.920 -2.19% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.245 3.32% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.650 -2.08% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.870 3.24% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.670 -2.05% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.510 3.03% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.745 -1.97% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.080 3.01% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.550 -1.94% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.140 2.95% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 12.600 -1.79% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.040 2.90% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 29.040 -1.76%

