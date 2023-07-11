The Overnight Report: Cul-de-Sac

Daily Market Reports | 9:05 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7006.00 + 43.00 0.62% S&P ASX 200 7004.00 – 38.30 – 0.54% S&P500 4409.53 + 10.58 0.24% Nasdaq Comp 13685.48 + 24.77 0.18% DJIA 33944.40 + 209.52 0.62% S&P500 VIX 15.07 + 0.24 1.62% US 10-year yield 4.01 – 0.04 – 1.09% USD Index 102.26 – 0.01 – 0.01% FTSE100 7273.79 + 16.85 0.23% DAX30 15673.16 + 69.76 0.45%

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

Smile! Today looks like a positive day for the Australian share market.

July hasn't been kind to the local market thus far and there's a feeling creeping in that the way forward might be less straightforward. Not that 2023 to date has been anywhere near predictable for the Australian market.

One of the key reasons as to why US markets have become a little apprehensive to continue rolling on is that of corporate earnings. Soon, US corporates start releasing Q2 financial updates and the big question remains: is that long-awaited margin pressure finally going to show up?

Central bankers are in no mood to switch to softy-mode and bond yields have yet again reset to account for more interest rate hikes. That zero inflation outcome in China yesterday definitely has caused some headscratching here and there.

Last night, US Fed speakers continued to stick to the script: more rate hikes should be expected.

Meanwhile, Australia's prime minister is touring Europe, and the index managers of the Nasdaq100 are working on an alternative to diminish the outsized influence of Big Tech. In Russia, Putin apparently had a face-to-face with Prigozhin and NATO is preparing for the Ukraine to join the alliance after the war.

One can but wonder whether the Russians need any extra motivation to keep on keeping on. Sweden might soon be a fresh NATO member.

That zero inflation number in China surely is yet another sign the Chinese engine refuses to revv up this year? More reasons to be a little more apprehensive.

US bond yields calmed down last night and retreated a little, but US equities showed no confidence and traded in and out of positive territory for most of the session. Noteworthy: the Dow performed best out of the three major indices.

Clearly, the local market likes to identify most with the index laggard over there with SPI futures indicating a ray of sunshine awaits the Australian share market today. Year to date, the Dow and the ASX200 have performed quite similarly, ex the juicy dividends that are on offer locally.

Unsurprisingly, the Aussie dollar is unable to make any gains; let's call it the China syndrome. Iron ore and thermal coal prices retreated. Base metals were all over the shop, though mostly down. Crude oil enjoyed a positive trading session.

Wednesday sees the release of CPI data in the US, which is yet another reason to dial back on the risk taking, or so it appeared.

Locally, investors' attention will be drawn towards releases on Australian consumer sentiment and the NAB monthly business survey.

Year to date the ASX200 is down -0.49% (ex-dividends) but today's session might reduce that number, if SPI futures can be relied upon.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1925.00 + 0.60 0.03% Silver (oz) 23.10 + 0.04 0.17% Copper (lb) 3.76 + 0.01 0.17% Aluminium (lb) 0.95 + 0.00 0.34% Nickel (lb) 9.37 + 0.04 0.40% Zinc (lb) 1.06 – 0.01 – 0.54% West Texas Crude 73.22 – 0.64 – 0.87% Brent Crude 77.79 – 0.68 – 0.87% Iron Ore (t) 109.21 – 1.33 – 1.20%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 10 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7004.00 -0.54% -2.77% -2.77% -0.49%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS 3PL 3P Learning Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley ARB ARB Corp Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie EVN Evolution Mining Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS FPR FleetPartners Group Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley IGO IGO Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi LTR Liontown Resources Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi MFG Magellan Financial Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie RKN Reckon Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley TLC Lottery Corp Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley TWE Treasury Wine Estates Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi

