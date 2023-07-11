ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-07-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.990 33.78% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.050 -3.79% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.665 15.22% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.760 -2.56% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.390 8.13% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.400 -2.22% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.205 7.89% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.260 -1.89% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.525 7.14% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.260 -1.87% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.300 7.14% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.865 -1.58% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.205 6.64% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.355 -1.39% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.495 6.45% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.460 -1.20% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.330 6.45% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.310 -1.19% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.690 6.29% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.087 -1.14% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.460 5.80% AMC – AMCOR PLC 14.640 -1.08% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.020 5.61% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.470 -1.05% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.190 5.56% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 6.980 -0.85% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.790 5.28% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.210 -0.76% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.840 -0.70% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.415 5.06% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.560 -0.70% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.700 4.94% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.330 -0.69% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.705 4.92% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.030 -0.66% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.300 4.84% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.815 -0.61% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.435 4.82% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.310 -0.54%

