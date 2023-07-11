Ankura Strengthens its Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics Capabilities in Asia Pacific

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

Cyber risk team bolsters service offering to combat clients’ increasing exposure to the changing cyber threat landscape



SINGAPORE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Ankura Consulting, LLC ("Ankura"), an independent global expert services and advisory firm, announced it has bolstered its global Cybersecurity and Data & Technology capabilities in APAC with highly respected cyber leader Rob Phillips and team joining the firm.

Based in Singapore, Rob Phillips will lead the Cybersecurity and Privacy practice across APAC, working closely with the global teams to provide clients with end-to-end cyber services across digital forensics, eDiscovery, incident response, cyber readiness, threat intelligence, privacy consulting, and 24×7 managed detection and response (MDR) services.

The addition of the group further strengthens the highly experienced team of Cyber professionals in APAC which spans Singapore, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Australia. The firm’s capabilities position Ankura as leader in the region and best placed to assist both local and multinational clients on large scale and geographically distributed cyber incidents.

Olaf Larson, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Data & Technology at Ankura, said: "We are delighted to welcome Rob Phillips and his team to our global Cyber Risk practice, further strengthening our cyber risk capabilities in the region and reinforcing our commitment to provide clients access to independent expert and advisory services with local, highly experienced, and best-in-class teams."

Simon Michaels, Senior Managing Director and Chairman of EMEA & APAC at Ankura, commented: "APAC is a key market for Ankura and we are pleased to expand our global footprint in the region at a time when clients are faced with increasing exposure to cyber threat risks."

Rob Phillips and his team join from a major consultancy where he was a leader of the APAC cyber risk group. Previously, Rob was the founder of the cyber firm RP Digital Security (RP-DS) in Singapore, providing deep cyber investigation and computer forensic expertise in areas such as data breach, ransomware, business email compromise, and insider threat investigations services for law firms, financial institutions, regional and global multinational corporations, and the insurance industry. Rob has over 30 years professional experience with over 22 years in Singapore and APAC.

Chris Marks, Senior Managing Director and APAC leader of Ankura’s Data & Technology Practice, said: "The Asia Pacific region has witnessed an increase in reported cybercrime, emphasizing the significance of organizations fortifying themselves against attacks. This entails developing a resilient incident response plan and being prepared in advance of any potential breaches. Rob Phillips and his team are highly regarded for their expertise in forensics and incident response and have consistently assisted clients in effectively managing the complete lifecycle of incidents in the region. Now, with Ankura’s comprehensive global cyber service offerings, they will further enhance our capabilities and bring even greater benefits to our clients."

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to manage conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 1,800 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaboration and experience drive our multidisciplinary approach to Protect, Create, and Recover Value??. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com

CONTACT: Laura Grünberg, [email protected], +49 173 4654483

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms