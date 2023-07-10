Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 10, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Jul 10 2023

AMP AMP LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $1.00

Jarden rates ((AMP)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden updates earnings forecasts, marking to market movements across stocks in its wealth management coverage.

EPS upgrades are highest for the asset managers that have significant offshore exposure while AMP is expected to benefit from higher investment yields. Neutral maintained. Target rises to $1.20 from $1.15.

This report was published on July 4, 2023.

Target price is $1.20 Current Price is $1.00

If AMP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.20, suggesting upside of 20.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 7.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 9.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.2, implying annual growth of 24.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.2.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $14.26

Moelis rates ((APE)) as Buy (1) -

Eagers Automotive will outlay $70m ($50m cash, $20m in shares) for a further 31% stake (now 80%) in the BYD retail joint venture, secured from partner and BYD importer, EVDirect.

The analyst believes the now 20% interest for EVDirect successfully aligns the importer's interests in the economics of the retailing business.

The broker also notes the recent announcement of a strategic partnership with McMillan Shakespeare ((MMS)) makes sense, given the novated leasing FBT exemption makes new electric vehicles more attractive to consumers.

The target rises to $15.50 from $14.80. Buy.

The broker released separate research a day later (which didn't impact on the target or rating) as follows:

In an indication of improving supply, Moelis highlights new vehicles sales in June rose by 25% on the previous corresponding period (albeit off a low base) and were 6.1% in advance of sales in June 2019. New energy vehicles continue to gain market share.

In a weaker consumer environment, the broker expects luxury brands will remain more resilient and suggests Autosports Group ((ASG)) will benefit.

Moelis believes Eagers Automotive has best optimised its fixed cost base and positioned its brand portfolio appropriately for increased electric vehicle adoption.

This report was published on July 7, 2023.

Target price is $15.50 Current Price is $14.26

If APE meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.72, suggesting upside of 3.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 75.00 cents and EPS of 111.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 110.4, implying annual growth of -9.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 67.00 cents and EPS of 99.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.70%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.32. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 102.4, implying annual growth of -7.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 65.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AWC ALUMINA LIMITED

Aluminium, Bauxite & Alumina - Overnight Price: $1.34

Goldman Sachs rates ((AWC)) as Sell (5) -

Goldman Sachs reduces alumina price estimates for 2023, retaining Sell rating and $1.25 target for Alumina Ltd.

This report was published on July 6, 2023.

Target price is $1.25 Current Price is $1.34

If AWC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.39, suggesting upside of 3.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.19 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 112.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 111.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 7.44 cents and EPS of 10.26 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.7, implying annual growth of 708.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.8.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AZJ AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $3.87

Jarden rates ((AZJ)) as Overweight (2) -

Aurizon Holdings has announced the completion of the 20-day risk-free rate averaging period which yielded 3.87%, that Jarden notes is a considerable increase from the 1.9% base period when UT5 was originally handed down.

The broker calculates the final network WACC reset for FY24-27 is likely to be greater than 8.2%.

The company has also reaffirmed FY23 underlying EBITDA guidance, despite the unexpected weakness in the bulk business carrying through into the second half. Overweight and $3.80 target maintained.

This report was published on July 4, 2023.

Target price is $3.80 Current Price is $3.87

If AZJ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $3.94, suggesting upside of 1.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.10 cents and EPS of 21.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.16%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.9, implying annual growth of -21.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 26.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.49. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.4, implying annual growth of 25.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 20.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources